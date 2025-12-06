The Jaguars activated Murray (neck) from injured reserve Saturday.

Murray was a full participant in practice during Week 14, and the activation from injured reserve means he has a good chance to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts. The veteran safety last played in Week 7 against the Rams, and logged 371 defensive snaps in the 2025 regular season before sustaining the neck injury. The absence of current starter Andrew Wingard (concussion) could also be a key factor influencing Murray's chances to play.