Murray (elbow) won't return to Sunday's game against the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

After being listed as questionable, Murray has now been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with Indianapolis. The Jaguars have a short turnaround before meeting the Ravens on Thursday night. If Murray can't get healthy in time for that contest, Kaevon Merriweather and rookie Rayuan Lane may need to be more involved, especially if Antonio Johnson (ankle) remains on the shelf.