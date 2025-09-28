default-cbs-image
Murray is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a neck injury.

Murray appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter, when he collided with teammate Travon Walker (wrist). Rayuan Lane and Antonio Johnson are in line to see more snaps at safety alongside Andrew Wingard for as long as Murray is out of the game.

