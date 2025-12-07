Murray (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Murray has missed the Jaguars' last five games while on injured reserve due to a neck injury. He was activated from IR on Saturday, and the veteran safety has been officially cleared to return for Sunday's AFC South tilt. With Andrew Wingard (concussion) inactive, Murray and Antonio Johnson will likely serve as the Jaguars' starting safeties while Rayuan Lane and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig serve as depth options.