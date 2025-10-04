Jaguars' Eric Murray: Good to go Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday night's game against the Chiefs.
Murray was forced to leave last Sunday's win over the 49ers with the injury, but he won't need to miss any additional action. Murray has started all four games at safety for the Jaguars, recording 20 tackles (11 solo) and three pass breakups, including one interception, on 83 percent of the defensive snaps.
