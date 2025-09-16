default-cbs-image
Murray recorded seven total tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati.

Murray jumped in front of a pass by Jake Browning in the second quarter, snatching his first interception of the year. The safety has been rather productive through two weeks, compiling 14 total tackles (nine solo), while also adding three passes defensed, including Sunday's interception.

