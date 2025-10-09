Jaguars' Eric Murray: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (neck) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
Murray sustained a neck injury in Week 4 against the 49ers, but he was cleared to play against the Chiefs on Monday, when he finished with eight tackles (five solo) while playing every defensive snap in the win. Given his workload in Week 5 and barring a setback, Murray has a good chance at playing against the Seahawks on Sunday.
