Jaguars' Eric Murray: Notches four stops in Week 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray recorded four tackles (two solo) in a 17-10 victory versus the Texans on Sunday.
Murray was effective in coverage despite logging a modest four stops. He's been an excellent addition to Jacksonville's secondary, registering 18 tackles and three pass defenses (including an interception) through three weeks.
