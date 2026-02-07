Murray logged 54 tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025.

Murray inked a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2025 after spending the five prior seasons with the AFC South rival Texans. He served as the Jaguars' starting safety, but he was sidelined for five games after being placed on injured reserve in October due to a neck injury. Murray was cleared to return in early November and returned to his starting role over the final six games of the season, including the Jaguars' AFC wild-card loss to the Bills. He should start at safety in 2026, though who will start next to him remains to be seen as Andrew Wingard will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.