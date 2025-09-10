Murray recorded seven total tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's 26-10 win over Carolina.

Murray signed with the Jaguars in the offseason after spending five seasons with the Texans, and he made a major impact in Week 1. The 31-year-old registered 75 total tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while adding 10 passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over 17 regular-season contests with Houston in 2024. Murray figures to see similar production in Jacksonville this year.