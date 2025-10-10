Jaguars' Eric Murray: Still limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (neck) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Murray has been dealing with a neck injury, but he was able to play in the team's Week 5 win over the Chiefs on Monday night football. After being considered limited back-to-back days to open the week, the safety will look to log a full practice Friday ahead of the team's contest against the Seahawks in Week 6.
