Murray (neck) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Murray has been dealing with a neck injury, but he was able to play in the team's Week 5 win over the Chiefs on Monday night football. After being considered limited back-to-back days to open the week, the safety will look to log a full practice Friday ahead of the team's contest against the Seahawks in Week 6.

