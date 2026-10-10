Murray (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Murray entered the league's concussion protocol during the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Bengals. He progressed enough in the protocol to end Week 5 prep with back-to-back limited practices, but it seems he won't be cleared in time for Sunday's interconference game. Assuming Murray is ruled out, rookie sixth-rounder Rayuan Lane would likely start next to Antonio Johnson at safety.