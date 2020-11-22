site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Eric Saubert: Promoted from practice squad
Saubert was promoted to Jacksonville's active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
Saubert appeared in one game earlier this season and saw most of his action on special teams. He'll fill a depth role Sunday with James O'Shaughnessy (knee) sidelined.
