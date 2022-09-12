Engram caught all four of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Commanders.

Engram tied for fourth on Jacksonville in targets and unsurprisingly operated as the team's clear No. 1 tight end. The 28-year-old wasn't significantly involved in the passing game, as wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones combined for 21 targets on Trevor Lawrence's 42 pass attempts. Engram will need to become more involved if he's to be anything more than a touchdown-reliant fantasy option this year.