Engram (back) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing fully Friday.
Per Adam Stites of USA Today, Engram played a season-low 55 percent of the Jaguars' snaps in last Sunday's win over the Raiders and was seen on the sideline receiving treatment on his back during that contest. In the process, Engram caught just one of his two targets for eight yards. Now that he's logged a full practice ahead of Week 10 action, Engram will be available versus Kansas City and the tight end is a bounce-back candidate in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Prior to his quiet effort last weekend, Engram had racked up 19 catches for 231 yards on 29 targets and a TD over his previous four games.
