Engram likely will report to training camp even if he doesn't get a long-term deal before the Monday deadline, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Engram sat out the offseason program after the Jags assigned him a franchise tag for $11.35 million. He's hoping for a long-term deal before 4 p.m. ET on Monday but apparently will sign the tag and report to camp even if it doesn't happen. Engram signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason and finished his first year in Jacksonville with career highs for catches (73) and receiving yards (766). He'll turn 28 a week before the 2023 season begins and has missed only two games over the past three seasons after sitting out 14 his first three years in the league.