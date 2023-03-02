ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Jaguars are expected to assign the franchise tag to Engram.
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said earlier in the week that Engram was going to be back with the team in 2023, whether it was via the franchise tag or on a long-term deal. The tag gives the Jaguars more time to talk with Engram's camp to hammer out an extension. If Engram plays on the tag, it will pay him a guaranteed $11.345 million.
