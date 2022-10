Engram caught five of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Colts.

Engram has seen increased involvement recently, catching 11 of 16 targets for 109 yards over the past two weeks. The former Giants tight end has yet to find the end zone as a member of the Jaguars, but given the lack of tight end depth around the league, Engram's recent uptick in usage gives him appeal in deeper formats.