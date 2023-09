Engram caught all five of his targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

It was a strong start to the season for the tight end, who gained more than half his yards on a 26-yard grab in the third quarter that helped set up a Jacksonville field goal. Engram set new career highs in catches and receiving yards last year, and the 29-year-old's role doesn't appear to have changed much in 2023. He'll look to stay productive in Week 2 against Kansas City.