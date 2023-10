Engram secured five of seven targets for 45 yards in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Engram finished second in receptions and receiving yards for the Jaguars on the night with his sixth tally of at least five catches on the campaign. The veteran tight end has been capped at 67 receiving yards this season as far as a single-game high, and he'll likely serve in a similar complementary role again in a Week 8 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 29.