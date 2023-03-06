The Jaguars have assigned the franchise tag to Engram, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This was already the expectation, but it's now slated to occur after the sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal ahead of Tuesday's tagging deadline. They'll now have until mid-July to keep discussing a deal. Engram had a career year in Jacksonville last season with 73 catches for 766 yards and four touchdowns.