Engram caught four of seven targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for just 185 yards in the blowout loss, with Christian Kirk being the lone notable producer with six catches for 104 yards. Engram finished second on the team in targets but was unable to do much with those looks, setting a season low in yardage and tying a season low in receptions. The Week 11 matchup with Tennessee should present a more favorable outlook for Jacksonville's offense.