Engram recorded five receptions on six targets for 31 yards in Saturday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Engram remained heavily involved in the Jaguars' offense, and he closed the season with at least six targets in five of his last eight games. He didn't do much with his opportunity in Saturday's loss, though he did manage receptions of 16 and 10 yards. Engram recorded a career-best 73 receptions and 766 yards across 17 games in the regular season, and that should help him land a fairly substantial deal in free agency this offseason.