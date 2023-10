Engram caught four of eight targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 25-20 win over Buffalo.

The 29-year-old tight end tied for the team lead in targets but had a long reception of nine yards and finished with his lowest yardage total of the season. It's the third straight game with exactly eight targets for Engram, and if that trend continues, he should continue to have a decent fantasy floor even as the tertiary option in Jacksonville's passing game.