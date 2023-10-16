Engram brought in all seven targets for 41 yards in the Jaguars' 37-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Engram led the Jaguars in receptions by a comfortable margin as Trevor Lawrence (knee) threw for only 181 yards at 6.0 yards per attempt. The veteran tight end now has seven catches in three of the last four contests, and he's already up to 44 targets through six games, putting him on pace to surpass last season's 98. Engram next takes aim at the Saints defense in a Week 7 road matchup, although it remains to be seen if he'll be operating with Trevor Lawrence (knee) or C.J. Beathard as his quarterback in that contest.