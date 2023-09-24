Engram brought in seven of eight targets for 67 yards in the Jaguars' 37-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Engram led the Jaguars' pass catchers across the stat sheet with his second straight solid performance. The veteran tight end recorded season highs in receptions and receiving yards while also tying his high-water mark in targets, as he essentially continues in the same robust role he enjoyed in 2022. Engram's next opportunity to build on his early-season momentum comes in a Week 4 matchup versus the Falcons in London.