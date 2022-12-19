Engram recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys.

Engram's sudden jump in involvement in the Jacksonville offense continued, as he tallied double-digit targets for the second consecutive week. That helped him lead the team in receptions, though he managed an inefficient 6.2 yards per target. Despite having long stretches with little production this season, Engram has seemingly emerged as a trustworthy option at tight end in the closing weeks of the season.