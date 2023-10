Engram caught seven of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

Engram trailed only wideout Christian Kirk for Jacksonville's team lead in catches, targets and receiving yards. The tight end has hauled in at least five passes in all four games this season, garnering eight looks in three straight weeks. However, Engram is yet to find the end zone, something he'll strive to change in Week 5's game against the Bills in London.