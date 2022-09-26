Engram caught one of three targets for nine yards and rushed once for zero yards during Sunday's 38-10 win against the Chargers. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Engram appeared to have his first touchdown of the season late in the first half, but the catch was ruled incomplete upon review. The 28-year-old played 76 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps but wasn't a factor in the passing game during the blowout victory, as Trevor Lawrence honed in on wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to great success. Engram now has 12 catches for 83 yards through the first three weeks of the season.