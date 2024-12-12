Engram (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Head coach Doug Pederson noted Wednesday that he anticipated Engram being available for Sunday's game against the Jets, but back-to-back absences from practice make the tight end's status worth tracking, nonetheless. If Engram ends up limited or out this weekend, Brenton Strange and Luke Farrell would be in line to see added snaps in Week 15.