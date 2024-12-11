Engram (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

While Engram is in line to be sidelined Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson expects the tight end to play Sunday against the Jets. Engram -- who caught four of his six targets for 33 yards in a Week 14 win over the Titans -- has two more chances to practice ahead of the contest, but unless he works fully by Friday, he figures to head into the weekend with an injury designation.