Engram recorded four receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans.
Engram's six targets were good for second on the team and also marked his fifth straight game with at least that many opportunities. However, his longest catch went for just 11 yards as the Jacksonville offense struggled to generate explosive plays. Engram has now been held below 40 yards in half of his last eight games.
