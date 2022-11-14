Engram caught three of four targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Engram had a four-yard touchdown catch nullified by a penalty during the third quarter but otherwise played a minor role in the passing game. The 28-year-old didn't appear bothered by the back injury he suffered last week and played 88 percent of the offensive snaps. He has only four catches for 22 yards over the past two games and will enter the Jaguars' Week 11 bye with 36 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown on the season.