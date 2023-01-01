Engram caught one pass for 16 yards on two targets against Houston on Sunday.
Engram was red-hot going into Sunday's game, but the Jaguars passing game was mostly dormant in the 31-3 blowout victory. Jacksonville didn't have much reason to display their full playbook against a toothless opponent in a meaningless game, so hopefully Engram can get cooking again when the Jaguars face Tennessee for the AFC South title in Week 18.
