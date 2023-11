Engram recorded four receptions on six targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Titans.

Engram kept his typical role in the Jacksonville offense, as he finished tied for second on the team in targets. However, he was limited to short areas of the field, with his longest gain of the day going for 13 yards. That usage is nothing new, as Engram now has under 50 receiving yards in five of his last six contests.