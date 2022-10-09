Engram had six receptions (10 targets) for 69 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans.

Engram turned in his best fantasy line of the season after posting a pair of duds in Weeks 3 and 4 (two combined catches for 25 yards). The athletic tight end lived up to that label, showing burst on a couple of impressive catch and runs. The 27-year-old has 19 receptions for 168 yards and no touchdowns through five games as the Jaguars' starting tight end. Perhaps this strong game could get Engram going heading into a matchup against the Colts next Sunday.