Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Engram, who briefly left Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a back injury, is considered day-to-day and should be fine for Week 10, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Engram caught one of two targets for eight yards during the contest, but after securing his only reception, he left the field pointing to his lower back. It appears the talented tight end has avoided a major injury, but fantasy mangers are still encouraged to monitor Engram's status throughout the week.