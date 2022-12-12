Engram recorded 11 receptions on 15 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.

Engram had seen 14 targets combined across his last four games entering Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, but he suddenly became Trevor Lawrence's favorite target. Engram found the end zone on receptions of 12 and 21 yards to bring his touchdown total on the season to four. He was also potent with big plays, tallying four catches of 15 yards or more. Engram has topped 30 receiving yards in only six of 13 games this season, so despite the standout performance, it's difficult to project a duplicate effort in the near future.