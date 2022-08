Engram is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Engram is among the Jaguars' key players sitting out the contest and the tight end's next game action will occur in Week 1 against the Commanders. At that time, Engram is slated to serve as Jacksonville's top tight end, with Chris Manhertz, Dan Arnold and Luke Farrell in the depth mix at the position.