Engram caught six of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.
Engram has 11 catches through two weeks after averaging just over four catches per game last season, with 73 in 17 appearances. The 29-year-old tight end has a consistent role in Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence-led passing game ahead of the team's Week 3 home game against Houston.
