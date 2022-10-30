Engram recorded four receptions on six targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos.

Engram led the Jaguars in receptions and yards, highlighted by a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. It was his first time in the end zone and his fourth reception of 20 or more yards for the season. Engram has quietly emerged as a consistent producer, as he's tallied at least four receptions in four consecutive games and has also topped 50 receiving yards three times in that span.