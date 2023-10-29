Engram caught all 10 of his targets for 88 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Steelers.

Engram has seen plenty of volume throughout the season, but the tight end has yet to find the end zone while doing most of his damage near the line of scrimmage. He led the Jaguars in receiving yards in this game and set a season high in that category, but Engram also lost a fumble in the red zone. Heading into Jacksonville's Week 9 bye, the tight end has 51 catches for 434 yards on 61 targets.