Engram is not in line to participate in the initial stage of the Jaguars' voluntary offseason workout program, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

At this stage, the tight end has yet to sign his franchise tag with Jacksonville, with the two sides having until July 17 to potentially come to terms on a contract extension, something that GM Trent Baalke has noted that he hopes to see occur. If not, assuming Engram signs his franchise tender with the Jaguars, the 2017 first-rounder would be in line to earn $11.35 in 2023. The 28-year-old is coming off a 2022 campaign (his first with the team) in which he caught a career-high 73 passes for 766 yards and four TDs in 17 games.