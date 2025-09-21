Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Cleared to play against Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cleveland (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Cleveland opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to an ankle injury. He returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday and has done enough to be cleared to play in Sunday's AFC South bout. Cleveland will start at left guard while Chuma Edoga provides depth.
