Cleveland (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Cleveland stepped in at left tackle in place of usual starter Walker Little (hamstring), as the latter was ruled inactive pregame. However, the 25-year-old, who typically starts at left guard, appears to have sustained a knee injury of his own at some point during the first half. As a result, the Jaguars will be forced to play without both starters on the left side of their offensive line for the time being. Expect either Blake Hance or Cole Van Lanen to fill in at left tackle.