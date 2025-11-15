Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Set to return Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cleveland (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Cleveland missed last Sunday's loss to Houston due to a knee injury he suffered Week 9. However, he was able to log an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week and has been cleared to return to action Sunday. That likely means Chuma Edoga will log less snaps on offense.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Won't play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Won't return vs. Vegas•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Cleared to play against Houston•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Set to suit up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Questionable against Detroit•