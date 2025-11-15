default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cleveland (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Cleveland missed last Sunday's loss to Houston due to a knee injury he suffered Week 9. However, he was able to log an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week and has been cleared to return to action Sunday. That likely means Chuma Edoga will log less snaps on offense.

More News