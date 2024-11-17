Cleveland (ankle) isn't among Jacksonville's inactives for Sunday's Week 11 matchup versus Detroit.
Cleveland was questionable heading into the weekend after practicing in a limited fashion all week. He'll ultimately be able to play against the Lions, ending a two-game absence. Cleveland's return will likely send Blake Hance back to rotational role.
