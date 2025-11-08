Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Won't play Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cleveland (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus Houston.
Cleveland hurt his knee this past Sunday against Las Vegas and wasn't able to practice at all this week. Rookie Wyatt Milum may get the opportunity to start at left guard in Cleveland's absence.
