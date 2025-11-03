Jaguars' Ezra Cleveland: Won't return vs. Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cleveland (ankle/knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Cleveland will be held out for the rest of Sunday's contest after suffering ankle and knee injuries. Chuma Edoga has come into the game at left guard in Cleveland's absence.
