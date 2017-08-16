Play

Robinson (undisclosed) reverted to Injured Reserve on Tuesday, Nate Bouda of NFLTradeRumors.co reports.

Robinson was waived with an injury designation and reverted to IR after he cleared waivers. He'll remain on IR until the end of the season, unless he and the Jaguars agree on an injury settlement.

